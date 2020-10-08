CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;55;WNW;3;69%

Chester;Clear;52;W;6;76%

Danbury;Clear;53;W;8;66%

Groton;Clear;56;W;12;66%

Hartford;Cloudy;60;NW;9;47%

Meriden;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%

New Haven;Clear;59;WNW;6;61%

Oxford;Clear;53;WNW;9;68%

Willimantic;Clear;57;W;14;57%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;56;NW;12;59%

_____

