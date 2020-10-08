https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15630074.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;55;WNW;3;69%
Chester;Clear;52;W;6;76%
Danbury;Clear;53;W;8;66%
Groton;Clear;56;W;12;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;60;NW;9;47%
Meriden;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%
New Haven;Clear;59;WNW;6;61%
Oxford;Clear;53;WNW;9;68%
Willimantic;Clear;57;W;14;57%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;56;NW;12;59%
