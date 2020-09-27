CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;ESE;1;96%

Chester;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;SSE;5;93%

Groton;Cloudy;68;E;6;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

New Haven;Cloudy;70;ENE;3;93%

Oxford;Showers;64;SSE;3;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;S;5;93%

_____

