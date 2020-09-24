CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;59;NNW;2;81%

Chester;Mostly clear;57;W;3;87%

Danbury;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Hartford;Clear;56;E;3;86%

Meriden;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;64;WNW;3;74%

Oxford;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;60;WSW;7;74%

