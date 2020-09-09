https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15552179.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;1;97%
Chester;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;2;99%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;93%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly clear;64;SSE;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;86%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;5;93%
_____
