CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;68;E;4;90%
Chester;Cloudy;65;E;3;86%
Danbury;Cloudy;65;E;5;90%
Groton;Cloudy;64;E;7;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;72%
Meriden;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;69;E;12;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;64;ESE;7;89%
Willimantic;Showers;64;Calm;0;77%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;63;N;3;80%
