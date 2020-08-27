https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15518182.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;1;77%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;3;71%
Danbury;Cloudy;62;SSE;3;89%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;62;W;8;61%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;2;83%
New Haven;Cloudy;68;N;3;58%
Oxford;Cloudy;61;WNW;3;66%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;86%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;64%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
