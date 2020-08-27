CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;1;77%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;3;71%

Danbury;Cloudy;62;SSE;3;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;62;W;8;61%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;2;83%

New Haven;Cloudy;68;N;3;58%

Oxford;Cloudy;61;WNW;3;66%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;86%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;64%

