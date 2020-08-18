https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15491380.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;1;94%
Chester;Thunderstorms;67;SW;2;97%
Danbury;Cloudy;66;NW;5;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;7;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Showers;70;N;6;70%
Oxford;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;66;SSW;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;66;SW;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
