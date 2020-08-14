CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;71;N;1;90%

Chester;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;N;6;96%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;5;75%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;N;3;89%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Clear;67;N;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%

