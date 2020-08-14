https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15483316.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;71;N;1;90%
Chester;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;N;6;96%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;5;75%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;N;3;89%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Clear;67;N;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%
_____
