CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;68;N;1;89%
Chester;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;3;93%
Groton;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Hartford;Mostly clear;67;NNW;1;92%
Meriden;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly clear;68;N;3;83%
Oxford;Mostly clear;66;N;3;83%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;63;NW;3;86%
_____
