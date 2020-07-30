https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15444811.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;1;93%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;76;WSW;5;76%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;96%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;84%
Meriden;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;78%
_____
