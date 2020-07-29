https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15441698.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;74;NNW;1;81%
Chester;Cloudy;73;NNW;1;70%
Danbury;Cloudy;68;WSW;3;93%
Groton;Cloudy;75;NNE;5;68%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;75%
