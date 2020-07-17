https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15414814.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, July 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;67;S;2;79%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;64;SE;6;77%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;10;80%
Hartford;Cloudy;65;SE;3;72%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;69;S;10;78%
Oxford;Cloudy;62;S;3;83%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Showers;63;SSE;10;77%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
