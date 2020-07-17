CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, July 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;67;S;2;79%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;64;SE;6;77%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;10;80%

Hartford;Cloudy;65;SE;3;72%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;74%

New Haven;Cloudy;69;S;10;78%

Oxford;Cloudy;62;S;3;83%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Showers;63;SSE;10;77%

