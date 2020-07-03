https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15384062.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;2;81%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;7;69%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;1;83%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%
New Haven;Cloudy;78;NW;5;68%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;74;NW;6;68%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;3;70%
