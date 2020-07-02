https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15381426.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;WNW;1;88%
Chester;Partly cloudy;62;NW;1;99%
Danbury;Mostly clear;64;WNW;1;94%
Groton;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments