CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;67;NE;1;84%

Chester;Mostly clear;61;ENE;1;98%

Danbury;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;96%

Groton;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Fog;65;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;96%

