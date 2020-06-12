https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15334826.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;67;S;1;94%
Chester;Fog;65;SW;1;99%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Showers;66;W;6;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;69;S;3;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
Oxford;Fog;66;N;3;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;68;Calm;3;96%
_____
