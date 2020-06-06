CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;67;SSW;1;94%

Chester;Showers;68;SSW;7;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;70;WSW;5;96%

Groton;Cloudy;63;SSE;3;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;71;S;5;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;93%

New Haven;Rain;67;S;6;96%

Oxford;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Showers;69;SSW;5;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;S;8;89%

_____

