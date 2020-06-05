CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;65;S;1;92%

Chester;Showers;66;N;7;93%

Danbury;Rain;69;SW;7;86%

Groton;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;89%

Hartford;Showers;71;SSE;8;72%

Meriden;Rain;69;Calm;0;75%

New Haven;Rain;67;S;9;84%

Oxford;Rain;68;SW;5;83%

Willimantic;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;78%

Windsor Locks;Showers;71;S;8;70%

_____

