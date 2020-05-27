https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15296767.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;60;SSW;1;93%
Chester;Fog;59;S;3;100%
Danbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Fog;57;S;3;96%
Hartford;Mostly clear;62;S;6;89%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;5;93%
New Haven;Fog;61;SSW;5;96%
Oxford;Fog;59;S;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Clear;63;S;6;90%
_____
