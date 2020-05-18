CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;2;80%

Chester;Cloudy;52;E;1;89%

Danbury;Cloudy;54;SE;5;69%

Groton;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;54;SSE;5;74%

Meriden;Showers;53;S;3;71%

New Haven;Cloudy;54;E;3;80%

Oxford;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;80%

Willimantic;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%

Windsor Locks;Showers;53;S;6;79%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather