CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;1;90%
Chester;Partly cloudy;40;WNW;1;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%
Groton;Mostly clear;39;NNW;5;100%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;87%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;5;88%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;5;88%
_____
