CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, May 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;61;NNW;3;63%
Chester;Showers;64;NW;12;48%
Danbury;Cloudy;64;N;7;44%
Groton;Rain;57;NW;5;83%
Hartford;Cloudy;67;NW;6;41%
Meriden;Cloudy;62;N;3;64%
New Haven;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;74%
Oxford;Cloudy;62;N;13;51%
Willimantic;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;65;NNW;10;39%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
