CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;61;NNW;3;63%

Chester;Showers;64;NW;12;48%

Danbury;Cloudy;64;N;7;44%

Groton;Rain;57;NW;5;83%

Hartford;Cloudy;67;NW;6;41%

Meriden;Cloudy;62;N;3;64%

New Haven;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;74%

Oxford;Cloudy;62;N;13;51%

Willimantic;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;65;NNW;10;39%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather