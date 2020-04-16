CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;3;56%

Chester;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;5;70%

Danbury;Cloudy;42;WSW;8;42%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;13;82%

Hartford;Showers;39;S;3;54%

Meriden;Snow;33;Calm;0;78%

New Haven;Cloudy;48;SW;8;58%

Oxford;Cloudy;40;SW;3;42%

Willimantic;Snow;30;Calm;0;81%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;59%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather