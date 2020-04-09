CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;43;SW;2;91%

Chester;Showers;45;WSW;6;100%

Danbury;Clear;38;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;100%

Hartford;Clear;45;S;6;85%

Meriden;Fog;38;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Clear;45;SW;3;92%

Oxford;Clear;43;WSW;3;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Clear;41;S;3;82%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather