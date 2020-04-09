https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15188844.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;43;SW;2;91%
Chester;Showers;45;WSW;6;100%
Danbury;Clear;38;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;100%
Hartford;Clear;45;S;6;85%
Meriden;Fog;38;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Clear;45;SW;3;92%
Oxford;Clear;43;WSW;3;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Clear;41;S;3;82%
_____
