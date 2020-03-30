CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;11;85%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;N;12;88%

Danbury;Cloudy;41;ENE;5;88%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;13;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;41;N;12;85%

Meriden;Cloudy;41;N;12;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;NNE;17;85%

Oxford;Cloudy;39;NNE;12;92%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;9;92%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;N;10;88%

_____

