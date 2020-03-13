CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;42;E;12;89%

Chester;Rain;41;E;7;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;41;E;9;92%

Groton;Rain;42;E;13;95%

Hartford;Rain;42;ESE;6;76%

Meriden;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Showers;44;E;15;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;41;E;8;88%

Willimantic;Rain;39;N;5;93%

Windsor Locks;Showers;40;N;5;89%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather