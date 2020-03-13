https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15128238.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;42;E;12;89%
Chester;Rain;41;E;7;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;41;E;9;92%
Groton;Rain;42;E;13;95%
Hartford;Rain;42;ESE;6;76%
Meriden;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Showers;44;E;15;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;41;E;8;88%
Willimantic;Rain;39;N;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Showers;40;N;5;89%
_____
