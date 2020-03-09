https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15115969.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;7;46%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;9;60%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;12;30%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;W;6;59%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;46;S;5;45%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;8;59%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;5;70%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;46;W;5;35%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;75%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;9;51%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
