CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;42;WNW;9;63%

Chester;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;7;65%

Danbury;Clear;39;W;8;64%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;8;67%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;78%

Meriden;Clear;41;NW;6;64%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;7;65%

Oxford;Clear;38;W;7;82%

Willimantic;Clear;40;Calm;0;57%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;5;64%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather