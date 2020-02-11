https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15046363.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;41;E;2;96%
Chester;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Showers;41;E;5;100%
Hartford;Showers;41;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Rain;40;N;2;95%
New Haven;Showers;43;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Showers;39;E;3;100%
Willimantic;Showers;39;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Showers;38;N;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments