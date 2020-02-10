CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;42;SW;12;82%

Chester;Cloudy;43;SW;10;87%

Danbury;Cloudy;41;WSW;9;82%

Groton;Showers;44;SW;16;85%

Hartford;Cloudy;43;S;10;85%

Meriden;Showers;42;S;8;85%

New Haven;Showers;44;SW;7;82%

Oxford;Cloudy;40;SW;8;92%

Willimantic;Showers;42;SSW;8;85%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;S;12;85%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather