CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Monday, February 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;42;SW;12;82%
Chester;Cloudy;43;SW;10;87%
Danbury;Cloudy;41;WSW;9;82%
Groton;Showers;44;SW;16;85%
Hartford;Cloudy;43;S;10;85%
Meriden;Showers;42;S;8;85%
New Haven;Showers;44;SW;7;82%
Oxford;Cloudy;40;SW;8;92%
Willimantic;Showers;42;SSW;8;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;S;12;85%
