CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023

669 FPUS51 KBOX 240901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

CTZ002-241700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain.

Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-241700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-241700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

