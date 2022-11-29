CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

