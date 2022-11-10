CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

679 FPUS51 KBOX 100901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

CTZ002-102100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool and humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ003-102100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ004-102100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

