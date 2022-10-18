CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

_____

068 FPUS51 KBOX 180801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather