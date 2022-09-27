CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ 639 FPUS51 KBOX 270801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 CTZ002-272000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-272000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-272000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather