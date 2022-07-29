CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

787 FPUS51 KBOX 290801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 100.

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

