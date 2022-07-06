CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

671 FPUS51 KBOX 060801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

CTZ002-062000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-062000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-062000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

