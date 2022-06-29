CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

953 FPUS51 KBOX 290801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather