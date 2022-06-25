CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ 628 FPUS51 KBOX 250801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 CTZ002-252000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ003-252000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-252000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather