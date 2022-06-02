CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

342 FPUS51 KBOX 020808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the

evening, then showers likely with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the

evening, then showers likely with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the

evening, then showers likely with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather