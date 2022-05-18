CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

097 FPUS51 KBOX 180807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

