CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

335 FPUS51 KBOX 160807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

