CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ 066 FPUS51 KBOX 050807 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022 CTZ002-052000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-052000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ004-052000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather