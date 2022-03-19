CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ 081 FPUS51 KBOX 190808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022 CTZ002-192000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ003-192000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ004-192000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather