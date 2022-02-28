CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ 130 FPUS51 KBOX 280908 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 CTZ002-282100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$ CTZ003-282100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ004-282100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather