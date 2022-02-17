CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

_____

250 FPUS51 KBOX 170908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

CTZ002-172100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-172100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-172100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 16.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather