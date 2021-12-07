CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

911 FPUS51 KBOX 070926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

CTZ002-072100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cooler with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ003-072100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cooler with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ004-072100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

