CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

256 FPUS51 KBOX 170926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Wed Nov 17 2021

CTZ002-172100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-172100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-172100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

