CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

_____

597 FPUS51 KBOX 130942

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

441 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

CTZ002-132100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

441 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper

40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-132100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

441 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-132100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

441 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

