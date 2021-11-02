CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

991 FPUS51 KBOX 020827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

